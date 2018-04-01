Audit criticizes closed accounting board meetings

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit says the Missouri board that regulates accountants hasn't been following state law when holding closed meetings.

A report from Auditor Tom Schweich says the State Board of Accountancy held 13 closed meetings during the past two years. In 10 cases, it says the board didn't properly document the vote to close the meetings or the reasons for doing so.

The audit says the board also didn't limit its closed-door discussions to the reasons that were publicly cited. It says that in one case, the board's minutes say a closed session was approved to discuss complaints, investigations and disciplinary actions. But the audit says applications, professional education audits and exam issues also were discussed.

The board says it's committed to complying with the Sunshine Law.