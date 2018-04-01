Audit finds Missouri small business advocacy board failing

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said a state board created to advocate for small businesses against government regulations isn't doing its job.

An audit released Tuesday by Galloway's office said the Small Business Regulatory Fairness Board isn't getting state support needed to fulfill its mission.

Volunteer board members are tasked with reviewing new rules and telling state agencies when regulations could hurt small businesses.

But Galloway's office said it's been plagued by vacancies and lack of state funding for support staff.

The board received the lowest possible rating of "poor."

Galloway said she's calling on the Department of Economic Development and Legislature to help the board.

Board members previously had identified similar concerns and in a response to the audit said they generally agree with the findings.