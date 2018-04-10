Audit highly critical of University of Missouri college

COLUMBIA (AP) — An internal audit is highly critical of a University of Missouri's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources after a former employee admitted to stealing more than $716,000 over nine years.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the audit found that fiscal oversight was "inadequate" for the 17 agricultural research centers scattered across Missouri. It also found that the college repeatedly violated university policies.

The college received a score of four on a scale of one to five, with five assigned to institutions with the highest possible financial risk.

The audit follows an earlier one detailing how Carla Rathmann of Mount Vernon was able to steal from the university's Southwest Research Center in Mount Vernon while working as an office support assistant. She pleaded guilty earlier this month.