Audit Questions Truman State Tuition Hikes

JEFFERSON CITY - An audit says Truman State University failed to document the justification for recent tuition increases. Tuition at the Kirksville school rose six percent this year and more than 17% the previous school year. Other universities also raised tuition during that period in which state funding fell, then remained fairly flat. Today's report by State Auditor Claire McCaskill says the university did not document a clear correlation in state funding levels and tuition increases. University president Barbara Dixon says the school did a thorough job of figuring the basis for its tuition - but could have done a better job of documenting those figures.

