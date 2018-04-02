Audit: 'Serious mismanagement' by ex-school administrator

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state audit released Wednesday cites "serious mismanagement" by the former superintendent of the Fox School District in suburban St. Louis, alleging she spent nearly $100,000 on questionable expenses with little oversight from the school board.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway was critical of the administration under Dianne Critchlow. She retired as superintendent in 2014, soon after suspicious activity on district credit cards prompted the board to ask for a state audit.

Galloway cited several questionable expenses, including $9,000 for a car bought without board approval. The audit found that Critchlow and other administrators, including a man she later married, received salary increases not approved by the board.

Fox Superintendent Jim Wipke says the district will seek restitution.

Critchlow does not have a listed phone number.