Audit Targets Misspent Federal Funds

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The storm downed 20,000 trees and left half the area's households without power. The audit said Kansas City misspent or failed to account for one-third of the $28 million it's asking in reimbursement. The feds have paid $20 million and could reimburse up to 75% of the total cost. The state could be responsible for up to 10%, with the city paying the rest. But the Department of Homeland Security recommended disallowing $9 million in spending, most of that federal funding. Kansas City and Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency disagreed with most of the audit.