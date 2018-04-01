Auditor: Governments Not Following Sunshine Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) says the state and local governments are routinely violating Missouri's open records and meetings law.

Schweich released a report Monday summarizing all the Sunshine Law violations noted by his office during the past two years. He said nearly 20 percent of the audits his office conducted contained at least one violation of the Sunshine Law.

The most common violations related to closed meetings. Thirty-four audits found cases in which governmental bodies failed to adequately document their votes to go into closed session. And 29 audits cited government entities for discussing issues in closed sessions that did not appear to be allowed under the state open meetings law.

Schweich released his latest report to coincide with the start of Sunshine Law week in Missouri.