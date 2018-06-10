Auditor Reviews Mo. Conservation Department

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich says his office is starting a new review of the state Department of Conservation.

Schweich's office said Wednesday the audit will focus on the agency's operations during the 2011 and 2012 fiscal years.

An audit released by Schweich's office last December rated the Conservation Department's overall performance as "good." But that report also raised questions about some aspects of an elk restoration program.