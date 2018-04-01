Auditor's office open for business following Tom Schweich's death

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri auditor's office is carrying on with business after the death of Auditor Tom Schweich.

Schweich fatally shot himself Thursday at his suburban St. Louis home in what police describe as an "apparent suicide."

His office was open for business Friday and released an annual report bearing Schweich's name about property seizures by law enforcement agencies.

Auditor's spokesman Spence Jackson said the office also plans to go ahead with a scheduled release of an audit about the Joplin School District next week.

He said Deputy Auditor Harry Otto and Chief of Staff Trish Vincent were running the office.

Missouri law says Gov. Jay Nixon shall "immediately appoint" a replacement when a vacancy occurs in the auditor's office. He has not yet named a new auditor.