Auditor Says License Policy Violated State Law

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich says officials violated state law by requiring driver's license clerks to make electronic copies of applicants' personal documents.

Schweich released an analysis Monday concluding the Department of Revenue broke state law by implementing the policy last December without publishing a formal rule change.

That policy ended in July as a result of a bill passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor. But Schweich had been asked in April by senators to look into the policy.

The auditor's office says the document scanning policy did not technically violate a separate state law prohibiting Missouri from amending its procedures to comply with the federal Real ID proof-of-identity law. But had the department published a rule, Schweich said it would have violated the anti-Real ID law.