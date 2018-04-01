Audrain Arson Investigation

"It's hard to put a dollar figure to it at this point," said Jim Hickman, store president. "We really haven't been able to gain access to the building that much yet."

The store will be closed for several weeks. Hickman doesn't believe employees are responsible for the break-in and fire.

"I've been asked that question, you know, by everyone," he said, "and no one comes to mind that we've had any trouble with as far as a past employee, present or past. So, we're stumped on what happened there."

The Little Dixie Fire Department and the Audrain County Sheriff's Department won't comment on the case. If you have information, call the toll-free Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON.