Audrain Audit Shows Low Fund Level

The county made a lot more money when it housed federal inmates in its jail at $66 per prisoner per day. However, that agreement ended and now Missouri pays the county only $20 per state prisoner per day.

Five years ago, County Clerk Shelley Harvey noticed Audrain was starting to lose money. Now, she doesn't see much hope to make more.

"As far as everyday expenses of the county at this time, we really don't see any way to bring in additional revenue," she admitted. "We're simply going to have to tighten our belt."

The audit said some financial problems stemmed from paying to rewire the county courthouse while others are due to more dollars going to the sheriff's department.

"A great deal of money each year is being transferred out of the county revenue fund and into the law enforcement fund," she explained.

The sheriff's department wouldn't comment. Harvey said it will take several years for Audrain County to rebuild its general fund. Despite the problems highlighted in the audit, Harvey said the state fairly documented what the county was already trying to fix.