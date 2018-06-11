Audrain Co. man accused of 14 counts of child sexual abuse

AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Clerk said Wednesday a Mexico man faces 14 counts of child sexual abuse.

Court documents said Mexico resident Travis Kelly, 32, faces multiple charges including first degree statutory sodomy, armed criminal action, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

A probable cause statement said an 11-year-old relative of Kelly told police about numerous sexual assaults starting in Jan. 2014. She said most of the incidents occurred at 1112 East Jackson in Mexico.

After speaking with authorities, the Rainbow House in Columbia advised police the girl sustained an injury related to the sexual abuse.

According to the probable cause statement, Kelly denied abusing the girl.