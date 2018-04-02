Audrain County Builds New Cancer Center

Cancer patients near Mexico will soon be able to get treatment closer to home. Right now, cancer patients in Audrain County who need chemotherapy or radiation treatment have to drive to Columbia for treatment. But soon, that will change.

The Audrain Medical Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cancer center. Cancer survivors at the ceremony said driving to Columbia for treatment was a hassle.

"I had to go for radiation every single day for six weeks, and I wouldn't have had to drive; take off work and drive over there for a five-minute radiation treatment, I could have stayed here," said Krista Duncan, a cancer survivor.

The new cancer center will provide state of the art cancer detection and screening, as well as offering chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Directors of the project say most of the money it will take to build and open the center came from community donations.

"The community has been excellent in the support of the cancer center, and they have contributed close to two million dollars to help build us this center," said Dr. Shahid Waheed, the project Co-Director.

The cancer center will open next March.