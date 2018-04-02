Audrain County Debuts New Emergency Alert System

MEXICO - In the wake of last year's Joplin tornado, Audrain County's emergency management office upgraded the county's emergency alert system. The new online system can send public safety, public health and disaster response/recovery alerts and community event notices to all county residents registered within the system.

The Audrain County emergency management office, along with other county organizations, spent nearly $35,000 to implement the new system.

In addition, the new system can send alerts to up to 18 different devices, including smart phones and tablets, and in 13 different languages. Audrain County Emergency Management Director Steven Shaw said the faster delivery time may be the most useful feature with the new system.

"Now, when the National Weather Service hits that button to send the county alert, it goes straight to our system," Shaw said. "So, basically it's knocking off that 10 to 13 minute delay."

Shaw said thousands of Audrain County residents have already registered to get alerts from the new system.