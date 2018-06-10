Audrain County fire destroys home

AUDRAIN COUNTY- A fire burned down a home and a truck on Wednesday while the owner was away in Moberly buying groceries.

Boone County Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the fire started in the shed behind the house.

High wind speeds helped the fire jump across the road, lake across the street and spread into a nearby field, according to Blomenkamp.

Owner of the house Bob Tomlin said it was miracle his dogs, who were chained just outside the house, survived the fire.