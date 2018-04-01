Audrain County Joint Communications Dropping Nixle

MEXICO - Audrain County Joint Communications will stop using Nixle on April 4, 2011. The decision was made when Nixle informed Public Safety agencies that they intend to begin charging for their service on April 29, 2011. Audrain County Joint Communications will use a combination of Facebook and Twitter in place of Nixle and will contain the same information.

Citizens who would like to continue receiving messages are encourage to 'follow' @Audrain911 on Twitter and can view their Facebook page. People who do not have Twitter or Facebook can text "Follow Audrain911" to 40404, standard message rates will apply.