Audrain County jury convicts man for sexual abuse

MEXICO- Dayton Durham will face a minimum of five years in prison after a jury found him guilty Monday of five sex crimes against a young girl.

Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger announced Durham, 36, of Mexico, was found guilty for two counts of statutory sodomy, and one count of child molestation, enticement of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, all of which occurred in Mexico from 2011 through 2012.

"Thanks to this jury's verdict, this young girl can learn, grow, play, laugh and be a kid again without carrying the crushing burden of the secret shame she carried thanks to Dayton Durham," Shellabarger said.

"This jury delivered a firm, powerful message that when children are hurt in our community, our community will hold the guilty accountable, protect the innocent and ensure a fair trial. This case was difficult for jurors to listen to evidence of sexual abuse to a young child, but I commend them for the focus, attention and resolve in seeing the case through."

Durham will be sentenced September 16, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. at the Audrain County Courthouse in Mexico.