Audrain County Leads the Way in Bio-Fuels

The Missouri Senate has presented the Mexico Chamber of Commerce and the town of Laddonia with proclamations to recognize their biodiesel efforts.

Missouri Ethanol Manager Robin Venn said the county's ethanol and biodiesel plants have increased local jobs, brought more money to the area, and led to higher prices for farmers' corn and soybeans. The next step for the county may be to build plants that use bio-fuel by-products.