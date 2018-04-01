Audrain County man found guilty of attempted statutory sodomy

MEXICO - Jurors convicted a man of attempted statutory sodomy and resisting arrest on Monday.

Jimmy Burns will be sentenced in March and faces up to nearly 40 years in prison.

The attempted statutory sodomy involved sexual contact with a girl in the summer of 2017 in Mexico, according to a press release by the office of the prosecuting attorney for Audrian County.

"This jury delivered a firm, powerful message that when children are hurt in our community that our community will hold the guilty accountable, protect the innocent and ensure a fair trial," said Jacob Shellabarger, Audrain County prosecuting attorney.