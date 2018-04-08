Audrain County Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison

JEFFERSON CITY - Accoring to Attorney General Chris Koster, Angela Harvey, 36, of Audrain County, pled guilty Monday to 2nd degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of kidnapping following her involvement in the murder of James William Boyd McNeely.

The murder of McNeely, a drifter, occured in 2009. Harvey, her husband and her three sons tied McNeely to a chair in their basement, suffocated him with a plastic bag, then strangled him with a wire.

Harvey is serving life in prison for the 2nd degree murder, 15 years for each of the two counts of armed criminal action, and 15 years for of kidnapping.

"This sentence cannot undo what has been done, but I am thankful that the defendant will be removed from society," Koster said.