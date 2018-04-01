Audrain Looks to Pass Use Tax

Tracy Graham, owner of Innovative Technology Service, started his business in 1994. He saw vast changes in consumerism with the emergence of online shopping.

"Internet online shopping is a big thing for a lot of consumers," said Graham.

Internet shopping is a "big thing" partially because online shoppers can avoidance sales tax, but counties like Adrian want extend taxes to items bought online that cost over $2,000.

Individuals and businesses would have to self-report any applicable purchases to the state department of revenue. Payment would, therefore, be voluntary.

Graham, who has over ten years of experience with online consumers, does not think that the honor system will be a problem.

"People who really want to make [Audrain County] a better place will honor that and file those claims that are required," Graham said.

However, in 1994, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional to impose this type of tax on a statewide basis. Audrain is still proposing Preposition 2 because there was one loophole - any county that passes by election a bill to have a use tax specically can impose it. This means that if it is voted in, the tax will most likely stay. At least four counties north of Audrain have successfully passed and implemented use taxes recently.