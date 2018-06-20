August Busch IV to Leave InBev Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS (AP) - August Busch IV's tenure on the Anheuser-Busch InBev board of directors is coming to an end.



The former CEO of Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. will leave the board after the company's annual shareholders meeting on April 26. The newspaper says the move is unrelated to the negative publicity surrounding Busch since the death of his girlfriend from a drug overdose late last year.



Busch's board seat was considered a courtesy after Anheuser-Busch was sold to InBev in 2008, as InBev's board went to 13 seats from 12 previously. Busch's term had always been scheduled to end next month, the newspaper said.

August Busch IV is the last Busch left on the board.