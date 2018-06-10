August in mid-Missouri means heat and some rain

COLUMBIA - August is typically a hot, dry summer month in mid-Missouri, and this month should live up to that reputation.

Since 2000, August has had 41.7 percent of days with temperatures higher than 90 degrees, with 5.8% percent of days at or above 100 degrees.

Columbia averages 4.36" of rain in August, but hasn't managed that since 2010. The main mode for rain comes from heavy late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Any rain that does occur can be very isolated.

The hottest mid-Missouri August over the past 15 years came in 2007, when the month had 19 consecutive days above 90 degrees, with an average temperature of 82.0 degrees, nearly 6 degrees above normal.

However, since 2013, Columbia and mid-Missouri has been within one degree of a normal high temperature of 87.0 degrees, with rain.

Latest trends show this August to be very similar, with a slightly above average monthly temperature, and above average rainfall for the month. Since June 1, Columbia has received 16.2" of rain, 6.52" above normal for the summer.