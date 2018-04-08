Author Sheds New Light on Conflict

Baltzer observed human rights abuse while she was in Palestine for five months. The presentation included photos and a video clip of violence and lifestyles in the Middle East. Baltzer also talked about her experience with International Peace Service and issues that the U.S. media is not covering.

"In terms of structure, restricted movement, segregated roads, license plates, check points, and road blocks that are in place between Palestinian towns and villages that are very difficult to hold their job, and get education and go to the hospital, etc," Baltzer said.

Those who attended the lecture appreciated hearing a different point of view.

"Just to hear somebody's perspectives who's actually been in the area as opposed to people who like to talk about things that have never actually been there before. I think she has better perspectives," graduate student Andrew Ritts said.

Baltzer will be in Columbia two more days. Tuesday she will be at Stephens College and at the Islamic Center on Wednesday.