Authorities: 2 dead in murder-suicide in southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

MARBLE HILL (AP) — Authorities say two men died in a murder-suicide in southeast Missouri.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's office says officers were called to a rural road outside Marble Hill on Friday with reports of a man shooting at someone.

KFVS reports deputies found Christopher Todd McGregor of Zalma dead of several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said a suspect left the scene. When officers arrived at the home of Ethen Sullivan in rural Marble Hill, they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say the shooting started as a domestic disturbance.