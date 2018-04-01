Authorities: 5 Hikers Trapped by Colo. Rock Slide

By: The Associated Press

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say five hikers have been trapped by a rock slide on a trail in south-central Colorado, and another has been pulled out with injuries and flown to a hospital.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Department says the slide occurred Monday in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.

Sheriff's spokesman Dave Cotten says a teenage girl was extracted from the slide and flown to a hospital. He didn't know the nature and extent of her injuries.

Cotten says a seventh person is unaccounted for.

Cotten says the slide occurred at about 11 a.m. MDT.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims haven't been released.

The slide occurred on the trail to Agnes Vaille Falls, which is about a 2 1/2 hour drive southwest of Denver.