Authorities apprehend escaped Kansas City offender

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have apprehended an offender who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Wednesday in a news release that Brian Deconink was taken into custody early Wednesday in Raytown.

The department said Monday that Deconink scaled the roof of the Kansas City Re-entry Center's main building Sunday during outside recreation. The department said he had help from another offender.

The minimum-security facility houses inmates nearing parole; Deconink was set to be paroled in March.

Authorities say Deconink was serving a five-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional center from DeKalb County.