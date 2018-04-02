Authorities apprehend escaped Kansas City offender
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have apprehended an offender who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Kansas City.
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Wednesday in a news release that Brian Deconink was taken into custody early Wednesday in Raytown.
The department said Monday that Deconink scaled the roof of the Kansas City Re-entry Center's main building Sunday during outside recreation. The department said he had help from another offender.
The minimum-security facility houses inmates nearing parole; Deconink was set to be paroled in March.
Authorities say Deconink was serving a five-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional center from DeKalb County.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: