Authorities are investigating after officer involved in shooting

CHILLCOTHE (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting in northern Missouri.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that details of the incident were unclear following reports of a standoff situation in the Livingston County community of Chillicothe on Friday.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department disclosed that no one was seriously injured or killed in the incident. Sheriff Steve Cox said he has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Livingston County prosecuting attorney investigate.

A woman who answered the phone in the prosecutor's office told The Associated Press that the office isn't releasing information at this time.