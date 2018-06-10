Authorities arrest man who fled on foot from traffic stop

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to a scene of a suspect fleeing from authorities after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 49-year-old Randy L. Jennings of Columbia was resisting arrest while driving with a revoked license.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officer Trooper Sullivan was the officer on scene who said he pulled Jennings over near Gerbes off of Paris Rd.

Sullivan said Jennings got out of the car and started to run on foot as Sullivan chased him.

A passenger drove the vehicle over to a nearby Dollar General and called authorities.

It's believed Jennings threw an item into the woods behind Gerbes while he was running.

"I don't know if they've found anything at this point or not," said Boone County Sheriffs Department Sargent Michael Perkins. "We've still got somebody still out checking the woods to see if they can find whatever it is that might have been thrown."

Authorities searched the vehicle with a K9 unit to see if there were any illegal items.

Jennings was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.