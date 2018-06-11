Authorities arrest Missouri inmate who escaped last month

MARSHFIELD — Authorities have captured a female inmate who is accused of climbing through a bathroom vent to escape from a southwest Missouri jail.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old Carrie Crowe was captured Sunday in Springfield and is charged with a felony escape count.

She was discovered missing May 25 from the jail in Webster County, where she faces a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. Crowe is accused of removing a cover from the bathroom vent and climbing through an opening that was about 16 inches by 8 inches and 8 inches deep. She is 5-feet-3-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Crowe is jailed in Greene County on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.