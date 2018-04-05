Authorities arrest three in connection with drug bust in Iberia and Brumley

MILLER COUNTY - The Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Miller County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three people Thursday after a drug investigation in Brumley and Iberia.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregorie and task force officers said they got a tip drugs were being sold and used from two homes.

Gregorie said searches were completed on both residences and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Authorities arrested and charged 41-year-old April Tannehill-taylor, of Iberia, Stacey Wiesner, 35, and Dustin Whittle, 37, of Brumley.

All three are arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful use of drug Paraphernalia, with a 25,000 bond each.