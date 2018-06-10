Authorities: Baton Rouge shooter was from Missouri

COLUMBIA - The man who killed three police officers and injured at least three more in Baton Rouge, La. was from Kansas City, according to a report from NBC News citing law enforcement authorities.

Gavin Long, who was born in 1987, was killed in a shootout with police at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Though other at-large suspects were initially reported, local authorities say he is believed to be the only shooter involved in the incident.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after Baton Rouge police killed 37-year-old Alton Sterling, sparking protest there and elsewhere in the U.S. over racial bias in policing.