Authorities catch suspect after short chase

MOBERLY - Authorities in Moberly and Randolph County worked together to catch a suspect that fled after a traffic stop Thursday night.

They caught and arrested Cody Kitchen in the 800 block of Myra Street after a brief chase.

Moberly police stopped Kitchen near Johnson and Adams Street Thursday night, saying they were aware of a felony parole warrant for him.

According to police, Kitchen unlawfully entered a home the 600 block of Coates Street and ran out the back door in an unknown direction.

Police said a homeowner was inside and did not know Kitchen.

Moberly police requested Columbia police's K-9. Police were unable to locate Kitchen on Thursday evening.