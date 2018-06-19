Authorities Charge Man With 6 Counts of Statutory Rape

MONITEAU COUNTY — Moniteau County authorities charged a Stover police officer with six counts of statutory rape.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department and online court documents state that Aaron Nelson, 22 of California, committed the acts with three females all under the age of 17.

The sheriff's department stated that the incidents possibly occurred between April and December of 2012 in the vicinity of Moniteau County.

Nelson is being held on no bond with a pending arraignment for Tuesday morning.