Authorities ID body found floating in Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a man found floating in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol said a homeowner found the body of 55-year-old David Martin of Kaiser Wednesday in the Niangua Arm of the lake.

The patrol said it is investigating to determine if Martin's death is either a drowning or a possible homicide.