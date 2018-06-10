Authorities Identify Body Found in Missouri River

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jackson County authorities now say a body found in the Missouri River is that of 22-year-old Jessica Glidewell of Kansas. Earlier today, ther Sheriff's office identified the body as that of a different woman who was 25 years old. Glidewell was last seen about four days ago, and authorities say her death is under inverstigation. The sheriff's office didn't say why the identification was changed.