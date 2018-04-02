Authorities identify man killed after being hit by car

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was killed when he was hit by a car on Nov. 22.

Timothy A. Wright, 27, of Columbia, was walking near the 6700 block of Gillespie Bridge Rd. when he was hit. Deputies responded to a call from the driver of the vehicle around 10:14 p.m. saying she'd struck Wright.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the incident.