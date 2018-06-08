Authorities identify man killed in Lawrence County flooding

VERONA (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in flooding in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 37-year-old Christopher A. Sperandio, of Verona. Authorities found his body Tuesday on the shoreline of a stream in Lawrence County. The discovery was made after his vehicle was found downstream of a low-water crossing.

He is among 13 people who have drowned in flooding in Missouri since the weekend. Twelve were in vehicles that drove into flooded roads.