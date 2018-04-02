Authorities identify woman found dead in southwest Missouri

By: The Associated Press

WEST PLAINS (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman whose remains were found earlier this week in southwest Missouri.

West Plains Police Department spokesman Ron Redfield told the Ozark Radio Network that the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Terri Jean Wright. She was reported missing on August 9.

A 63-year-old man, Walter Stewart, is jailed without bond in Howell County and charged with first-degree murder in her death. The charges were filed Tuesday. Officials said Stewart led authorities to her remains the day before.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Stewart.