Authorities identify woman's body found on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY — Authorities identified a woman who was found dead nearly a week ago on I-44, Phelps County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Deputies identified the woman as 27-year-old Brandy R. Steinke from Venus, Texas. Her next of kin has been notified, authorities said.

Steinke was found dead on the side of I-44 near the 171 mile marker early Saturday morning.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Unit at (573) 426-3860 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control at (573) 368-2345.