Authorities in SE Mo. Look for Fla. Woman

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri have been searching for a 24-year-old Florida woman last reported seen in a partially flooded field. The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department said friends reported Samantha Donaghy of Jupiter, Fla., missing Sunday.

Lt. Ryan Holder said a resident reported seeing a woman matching Donaghy's description near a home in a partially flooded farm field. Authorities searched the area and dragged the field and a drainage ditch Sunday, but did not find anything. The region has been dealing with massive flooding recently along the Mississippi River.

Holder said authorities don't suspect foul play. He said Donaghy was in the area visiting friends and had been drinking. He said it's possible she left in a vehicle because the area she was seen was close to U.S. Interstate 55.