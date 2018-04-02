Authorities investigate death of southwest Missouri inmate

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered in the death of an inmate at a southwest Missouri jail.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Barton County Sheriff's Department says a jailer discovered 33-year-old Colleen Blake dead early Saturday morning in her cell at the at the jail in the town of Lamar. The sheriff's office says the sheriff's department in neighboring Vernon County has been asked to investigate the death.

Blake had been an inmate at the jail since Nov. 9. She was being held on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle and Lamar city charges of contempt of court and failure to pay fines.

No other details were provided about how she died.