Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot in southeast Missouri.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday. A news release from the Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad says officers found a man on the street. The man was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad was activated and is investigating.