Authorities Investigate Third Highway Shooting in Four Days

KANSAS CITY - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the third highway shooting in four days in the Kansas City area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old Kansas City man on a motorcycle was shot in the right hand Monday as he drove along northbound Interstate 435 in Clay County.

The patrol says the shot is believed to have come from a white male, with little or no hair. He was driving a newer model blue Chevrolet Equinox in an aggressive manner before the shooting.

The other shootings occurred Friday night on Interstate 35 in Miami County, Kan., and early Sunday on I-435 near Missouri 210 in Kansas City. None of the injuries were life-threatening.