Authorities investigating baby suffocation at Columbia day care

COLUMBIA - Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl at a Columbia day care.

Boone County Sheriff's Department Detective Tom O'Sullivan said it appears the girl suffocated while becoming entangled in her blankets during nap time.

O'Sullivan said emergency crews responded to a home on Alamos Place Thursday. He said the childcare provider is not facing any charges.

Autopsy results are expected in about two to four weeks.