Authorities: Man hit, killed on I-44 in eastern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

SULLIVAN (AP) - Authorities said a 37-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 44 in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Adam Whisenhunt of Sullivan died at a hospital shortly after the accident about 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Whisenhunt was walking across the westbound lanes of I-44 near Sullivan when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle.

There was no immediate word on any charges involving the driver.