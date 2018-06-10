Authorities offer reward after northwest Missouri church fire

AMAZONIA (AP) - Federal and state officials are helping to investigate a blaze that damaged a 133-year-old northwest Missouri church.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a burglary and intentional fire damaged St. John's Church on Sept. 10 in Amazonia. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting.

Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins said the department is small and was hoping to pull resources together.

Deputies on the scene of the fire discovered entry appeared to have been make into the church from a screen and storm window in the sanctuary. Susan Arn, the wife of the church's pastor, says sound equipment, a humidifier and a computer were stolen.

She says "666" was spray-painted on the outside of the church.