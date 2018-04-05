Authorities probe cause of deadly Kansas City-area fire

By: The Associated Press

PLEASANT HILL (AP) — Missouri fire investigators are helping local authorities in trying to determine what sparked a fire in a western Missouri house where a man's body was found.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department says the blaze was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday by someone who was inside the home near Pleasant Hill.

The victim's name has not been released.

Cass County sheriff's Lt. Ben Barbarick said two men lived inside the house. One managed to escape the fire unharmed.