Authorities probe central Missouri shooting death

TIPTON (AP) — Missouri state authorities say they are investigating a weekend shooting death involving a 19-year-old man in central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Robert Ashbaugh was pronounced dead Saturday night at a house in Tipton in Moniteau County.

The patrol believes Ashbaugh was shot during another person's horseplay with a gun.

There was no immediate report Monday of any charges or arrests.

The patrol is investigating at the request of Tipton police.